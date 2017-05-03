VIDEO: Plane goes down in residential area, sends up billowing flames
MUKILTEO, WASHINGTON - Fireballs were sent flying into the air after a dramatic plane crash in Washington state. It happened along a busy street in Mikilteo, Washington, on Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.
