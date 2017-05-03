Video: No one hurt in fiery plane crash captured on dashcam
Police say no one was hurt after the plane went down on Harbour Pointe Blvd in Mukilteo, which is located north of Seattle. Seattle ABC station KOMO reports that the single-engine Piper had taken off from Paine Field when it lost power at 500 feet.
