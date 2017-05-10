Suspicious fire damages Mukilteo elementary school
Fire officials say an apparent arson has caused more than $100,000 in damage at an elementary school in Mukilteo north of Seattle. Assistant Fire Chief Brian McMahan tells the Daily Herald that the fire spread to the eaves of the building and heavy smoke filled the gym and kitchen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Add your comments below
Mukilteo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Lynnwood
|May 8
|sulliap
|50
|Lynnwood Tavern - it was an icon in it's day (Jan '10)
|Apr 28
|Larry
|9
|Seattle man turns himself in for Everett-area r...
|Apr '17
|Ms Sassy
|1
|Celebrate Recovery (Feb '12)
|Mar '17
|Chrismara
|7
|Man pleads guilty in deadly shooting (Jun '09)
|Mar '17
|Jojo69
|4
|Lk Serene Homes Flooding
|Feb '17
|Debbie Bly-Olsen
|1
|Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|13
Find what you want!
Search Mukilteo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC