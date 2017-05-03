Stunning 'fireball' video captures th...

Stunning 'fireball' video captures the moment a plane clipped a power line and crashed

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Inside Bay Area

The video shows a small, single-engine plane drop down from the sky, clipping power lines and leaving a fiery plume in its path before crashing into a highway near Seattle. The plane, a Piper PA-32 Cherokee Six that had taken off from a nearby airport, went down Tuesday afternoon at an intersection in Mukilteo, Washington.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mukilteo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Lynnwood 23 hr jcarico 49
Lynnwood Tavern - it was an icon in it's day (Jan '10) Apr 28 Larry 9
News Seattle man turns himself in for Everett-area r... Apr 7 Ms Sassy 1
Celebrate Recovery (Feb '12) Mar '17 Chrismara 7
News Man pleads guilty in deadly shooting (Jun '09) Mar '17 Jojo69 4
Lk Serene Homes Flooding Feb '17 Debbie Bly-Olsen 1
News Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08) Jan '17 Anonymous 13
See all Mukilteo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mukilteo Forum Now

Mukilteo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mukilteo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Mukilteo, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,948 • Total comments across all topics: 280,752,734

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC