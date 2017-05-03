Stunning 'fireball' video captures the moment a plane clipped a power line and crashed
The video shows a small, single-engine plane drop down from the sky, clipping power lines and leaving a fiery plume in its path before crashing into a highway near Seattle. The plane, a Piper PA-32 Cherokee Six that had taken off from a nearby airport, went down Tuesday afternoon at an intersection in Mukilteo, Washington.
