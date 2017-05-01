Police: Small plane crashes on Mukilteo street; no injuries
The Mukilteo Police Department said on Twitter Tuesday afternoon that a small plane "was down" at Harbor Point Boulevard Southwest and Mukilteo Speedway, which is also known as State Route 525. Police say there are no injuries but several vehicles were damaged.
