Oregon pilot, passenger walk away from Mukilteo plane crash
A firefighter and two Snohomosh County Airport workers look over a plane that crashed on Harbor Point Boulevard Southwest and Mukilteo Speedway, after losing power on takeoff from Paine Field on Tuesday, May 2, 2017, in Mukilteo, Wash. Police say there are no injuries but several vehicles were damaged.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Mukilteo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Lynnwood
|May 2
|jcarico
|49
|Lynnwood Tavern - it was an icon in it's day (Jan '10)
|Apr 28
|Larry
|9
|Seattle man turns himself in for Everett-area r...
|Apr 7
|Ms Sassy
|1
|Celebrate Recovery (Feb '12)
|Mar '17
|Chrismara
|7
|Man pleads guilty in deadly shooting (Jun '09)
|Mar '17
|Jojo69
|4
|Lk Serene Homes Flooding
|Feb '17
|Debbie Bly-Olsen
|1
|Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|13
Find what you want!
Search Mukilteo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC