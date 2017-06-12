Mukilteo offers $10,000 reward after ...

Mukilteo offers $10,000 reward after elementary-school arson

Friday May 19 Read more: HeraldNet

The city of Mukilteo is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to a conviction in Sunday's arson at Columbia Elementary School. A fire started in a portable toilet shortly after 10 p.m. on May 13. Flames spread to the eaves of the school.

