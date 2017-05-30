Motorcyclist killed in crash near Caldwell middle school
Police responded to the crash just before 7:30 p.m. They say a rider on a 1993 Yamaha motorcycle was traveling westbound on a walking path near Spruce and Fircrest, toward the north side of the middle school. The rider hit a chain that was across the path to keep traffic out, and thrown from the motorcycle.
