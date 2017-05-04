Miraculously, no one was injured in this explosive plane crash caught on video
What appeared to be a catastrophic, potentially deadly accident turned out to be far less serious than the footage would have you believe. Earlier this week, a driver by the name of Guanting Li captured a dash cam video of a small plane crashing and exploding near a busy intersection in Mukilteo, Washington, clipping power lines and hitting cars on its way down.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boy Genius.
Add your comments below
Mukilteo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Lynnwood
|Tue
|jcarico
|49
|Lynnwood Tavern - it was an icon in it's day (Jan '10)
|Apr 28
|Larry
|9
|Seattle man turns himself in for Everett-area r...
|Apr 7
|Ms Sassy
|1
|Celebrate Recovery (Feb '12)
|Mar '17
|Chrismara
|7
|Man pleads guilty in deadly shooting (Jun '09)
|Mar '17
|Jojo69
|4
|Lk Serene Homes Flooding
|Feb '17
|Debbie Bly-Olsen
|1
|Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|13
Find what you want!
Search Mukilteo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC