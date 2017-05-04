Miraculously, no one was injured in t...

Miraculously, no one was injured in this explosive plane crash caught on video

What appeared to be a catastrophic, potentially deadly accident turned out to be far less serious than the footage would have you believe. Earlier this week, a driver by the name of Guanting Li captured a dash cam video of a small plane crashing and exploding near a busy intersection in Mukilteo, Washington, clipping power lines and hitting cars on its way down.

