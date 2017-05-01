Dramatic Dashcam Footage Shows Plane ...

Dramatic Dashcam Footage Shows Plane Crash in Mukilteo,...

Next Story Prev Story
54 min ago Read more: SFGate

A small plane crashed in flames at Mukilteo Boulevard Southwest in Mukilteo, Washington, on May 2. Dashcam footage shows the plane coming down over the street. A number of cars were damaged, but local reports said there were no serious injuries.The single-engine plane crashed at around 3.40 pm local time, shortly after it took off from Paine Field airport, not far from the crash site.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mukilteo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Lynnwood 8 hr jcarico 49
Lynnwood Tavern - it was an icon in it's day (Jan '10) Apr 28 Larry 9
News Seattle man turns himself in for Everett-area r... Apr 7 Ms Sassy 1
Celebrate Recovery (Feb '12) Mar '17 Chrismara 7
News Man pleads guilty in deadly shooting (Jun '09) Mar '17 Jojo69 4
Lk Serene Homes Flooding Feb '17 Debbie Bly-Olsen 1
News Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08) Jan '17 Anonymous 13
See all Mukilteo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mukilteo Forum Now

Mukilteo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mukilteo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Mukilteo, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,079 • Total comments across all topics: 280,737,384

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC