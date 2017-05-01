Dramatic Dashcam Footage Shows Plane Crash in Mukilteo,...

A small plane crashed in flames at Mukilteo Boulevard Southwest in Mukilteo, Washington, on May 2. Dashcam footage shows the plane coming down over the street. A number of cars were damaged, but local reports said there were no serious injuries.The single-engine plane crashed at around 3.40 pm local time, shortly after it took off from Paine Field airport, not far from the crash site.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.