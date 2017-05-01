Dramatic Dashcam Footage Shows Plane Crash in Mukilteo,...
A small plane crashed in flames at Mukilteo Boulevard Southwest in Mukilteo, Washington, on May 2. Dashcam footage shows the plane coming down over the street. A number of cars were damaged, but local reports said there were no serious injuries.The single-engine plane crashed at around 3.40 pm local time, shortly after it took off from Paine Field airport, not far from the crash site.
