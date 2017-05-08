Dash-Cam Captures Terrifying Plane Crash At Intersection In Washington
This is a car's dash-cam footage from Mukilteo, Washington, of a small plane striking some power lines and crashing in a ball of flames . Amazingly , both the pilot and passenger survived the incident and nobody else was injured, although several cars were damaged by the burning fuel.
