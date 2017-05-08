Dash-Cam Captures Terrifying Plane Cr...

Dash-Cam Captures Terrifying Plane Crash At Intersection In Washington

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 4 Read more: Hedonistica

This is a car's dash-cam footage from Mukilteo, Washington, of a small plane striking some power lines and crashing in a ball of flames . Amazingly , both the pilot and passenger survived the incident and nobody else was injured, although several cars were damaged by the burning fuel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hedonistica.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mukilteo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Lynnwood 6 hr sulliap 50
Lynnwood Tavern - it was an icon in it's day (Jan '10) Apr 28 Larry 9
News Seattle man turns himself in for Everett-area r... Apr '17 Ms Sassy 1
Celebrate Recovery (Feb '12) Mar '17 Chrismara 7
News Man pleads guilty in deadly shooting (Jun '09) Mar '17 Jojo69 4
Lk Serene Homes Flooding Feb '17 Debbie Bly-Olsen 1
News Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08) Jan '17 Anonymous 13
See all Mukilteo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mukilteo Forum Now

Mukilteo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mukilteo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Mukilteo, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,983 • Total comments across all topics: 280,874,218

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC