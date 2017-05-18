Artfully Edmonds: The achievements of...

Artfully Edmonds: The achievements of youth

Wednesday May 10 Read more: My Edmonds

Cascade Symphony Orchestra 2017 scholarship winners, standing with music director Michael Miropolsky, include Juliana Bushnell winner of the Mori Simon Scholarship; Andrew Kim, right rear; Kristina Kim, left front and Brooke Meyer are winners of the Cascade Symphony Orchestra's 2017 scholarships. Summer has historically been "kids' time," so beginning with this edition and following through summer, readers of Artfully Edmonds will see more items about performance possibilities for area youth.

