Artfully Edmonds: The achievements of youth
Cascade Symphony Orchestra 2017 scholarship winners, standing with music director Michael Miropolsky, include Juliana Bushnell winner of the Mori Simon Scholarship; Andrew Kim, right rear; Kristina Kim, left front and Brooke Meyer are winners of the Cascade Symphony Orchestra's 2017 scholarships. Summer has historically been "kids' time," so beginning with this edition and following through summer, readers of Artfully Edmonds will see more items about performance possibilities for area youth.
Start the conversation, or Read more at My Edmonds.
Add your comments below
Mukilteo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Lynnwood
|5 hr
|Meg J
|51
|Lynnwood Tavern - it was an icon in it's day (Jan '10)
|Apr 28
|Larry
|9
|Seattle man turns himself in for Everett-area r...
|Apr '17
|Ms Sassy
|1
|Celebrate Recovery (Feb '12)
|Mar '17
|Chrismara
|7
|Man pleads guilty in deadly shooting (Jun '09)
|Mar '17
|Jojo69
|4
|Lk Serene Homes Flooding
|Feb '17
|Debbie Bly-Olsen
|1
|Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|13
Find what you want!
Search Mukilteo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC