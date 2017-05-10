Arsonist starts fire at elementary school in Mukilteo
An arsonist caused more than $100,000 in damages Saturday after starting a fire at Columbia Elementary School, fire officials estimate. The Mukilteo Fire Department says the fire began in or on a portable toilet, then spread to eves, ruining computer and electrical equipment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mukilteo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Lynnwood
|May 8
|sulliap
|50
|Lynnwood Tavern - it was an icon in it's day (Jan '10)
|Apr 28
|Larry
|9
|Seattle man turns himself in for Everett-area r...
|Apr '17
|Ms Sassy
|1
|Celebrate Recovery (Feb '12)
|Mar '17
|Chrismara
|7
|Man pleads guilty in deadly shooting (Jun '09)
|Mar '17
|Jojo69
|4
|Lk Serene Homes Flooding
|Feb '17
|Debbie Bly-Olsen
|1
|Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|13
Find what you want!
Search Mukilteo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC