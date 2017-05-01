Sultan loses powerhouse public employee
Photo by Kelly Sullivan: Sultan Mayor Carolyn Eslick hands off a certificate of appreciation to former Public Works director Mick Matheson on Thursday, April 13, at Sultan City Hall. As Sultan Public Works Department director, Mick Matheson accomplished more street improvement projects in nearly 6 ½ years than the city did over the 25 years before he arrived.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Monroe Monitor & Valley News.
Add your comments below
Mukilteo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Lynnwood
|1 hr
|jcarico
|49
|Lynnwood Tavern - it was an icon in it's day (Jan '10)
|Apr 28
|Larry
|9
|Seattle man turns himself in for Everett-area r...
|Apr 7
|Ms Sassy
|1
|Celebrate Recovery (Feb '12)
|Mar '17
|Chrismara
|7
|Man pleads guilty in deadly shooting (Jun '09)
|Mar '17
|Jojo69
|4
|Lk Serene Homes Flooding
|Feb '17
|Debbie Bly-Olsen
|1
|Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|13
Find what you want!
Search Mukilteo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC