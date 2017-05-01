Sultan loses powerhouse public employee

Sultan loses powerhouse public employee

Photo by Kelly Sullivan: Sultan Mayor Carolyn Eslick hands off a certificate of appreciation to former Public Works director Mick Matheson on Thursday, April 13, at Sultan City Hall. As Sultan Public Works Department director, Mick Matheson accomplished more street improvement projects in nearly 6 ½ years than the city did over the 25 years before he arrived.

