Spotlight on EdCC: Acing College program improves student access
EdCC's Michelle Cimarolli and Director of Entry Services Mark Di Virgilio at a recent board meeting for the college foundation. Imagine being a first-generation high school student nearing graduation and you see your peers preparing for college, but the forms and entry fees seem intimidating and overwhelming.
Start the conversation, or Read more at My Edmonds.
Add your comments below
Mukilteo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Lynnwood
|Apr 21
|Krista
|47
|Seattle man turns himself in for Everett-area r...
|Apr 7
|Ms Sassy
|1
|Celebrate Recovery (Feb '12)
|Mar '17
|Chrismara
|7
|Man pleads guilty in deadly shooting (Jun '09)
|Mar '17
|Jojo69
|4
|Lk Serene Homes Flooding
|Feb '17
|Debbie Bly-Olsen
|1
|Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|13
|2008 Assault/Anthony Wayne Collins
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|2
Find what you want!
Search Mukilteo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC