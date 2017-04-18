Roofing company fined $645,000 for fall hazards
A Washington roofing company faces $645,540 in fines for 21 safety violations related to exposing workers to potential falls and other hazards. The Washington State Department of Labor & Industries, the state's monopoly workers compensation insurer, cited Mukilteo, Washington-based America 1st Roofing & Builders Inc. for violations discovered during four separate inspections beginning in August 2016, according to a statement issued Tuesday by the agency.
