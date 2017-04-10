Deadline April 7 to apply for beach watcher training

The WSU Extension Beach Watchers is conducting a three-day training in April, and the deadline to register is April 7. You'll take 18 hours of training with WSU Extension Beach Watchers to learn about marine life and how to share your knowledge with youth groups and the public. Then, volunteer at least 12 hours by participating in events with Beach Watchers during the spring and summer in the Edmonds, Mukilteo and Stanwood areas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at My Edmonds.