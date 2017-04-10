Deadline April 7 to apply for beach w...

Deadline April 7 to apply for beach watcher training

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Apr 2 Read more: My Edmonds

The WSU Extension Beach Watchers is conducting a three-day training in April, and the deadline to register is April 7. You'll take 18 hours of training with WSU Extension Beach Watchers to learn about marine life and how to share your knowledge with youth groups and the public. Then, volunteer at least 12 hours by participating in events with Beach Watchers during the spring and summer in the Edmonds, Mukilteo and Stanwood areas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at My Edmonds.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mukilteo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Seattle man turns himself in for Everett-area r... Apr 7 Ms Sassy 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Lynnwood Apr 3 alice 43
Celebrate Recovery (Feb '12) Mar 26 Chrismara 7
News Man pleads guilty in deadly shooting (Jun '09) Mar 14 Jojo69 4
Lk Serene Homes Flooding Feb '17 Debbie Bly-Olsen 1
News Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08) Jan '17 Anonymous 13
2008 Assault/Anthony Wayne Collins Jan '17 Anonymous 2
See all Mukilteo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mukilteo Forum Now

Mukilteo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mukilteo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
 

Mukilteo, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,817 • Total comments across all topics: 280,267,466

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC