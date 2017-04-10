Day trip discoveries: Historic Mukilt...

Day trip discoveries: Historic Mukilteo Lighthouse now open for tours

Saturday Apr 1

On Saturday, April 1, the historic Mukilteo Lighthouse opens for its 25th season of weekend tours. Operated by the Mukilteo Historical Society, the Mukilteo Light Station - as it is officially called - welcomes visitors on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays from noon to 5 p.m. through Sept.

