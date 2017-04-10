Day trip discoveries: Historic Mukilteo Lighthouse now open for tours
On Saturday, April 1, the historic Mukilteo Lighthouse opens for its 25th season of weekend tours. Operated by the Mukilteo Historical Society, the Mukilteo Light Station - as it is officially called - welcomes visitors on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays from noon to 5 p.m. through Sept.
