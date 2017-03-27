Spotlight on EdCC: Free Books Campaig...

Spotlight on EdCC: Free Books Campaign for local students

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 22 Read more: My Edmonds

Edmonds Community College offers an opportunity for area students to receive scholarships through the Free Books Campaign . Danielle Carnes, M.S., Executive Director of Strategic Enrollment Management at Edmonds Community College provided information on the program that provides free books to local high school students who sign up for college: As an enrollment incentive and relationship builder with our local high schools, we offer free books, worth up to $500, to graduating Mukilteo and Edmonds School District seniors with a 2.5 GPA, who register for a full 15 credit course load at EdCC for fall 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at My Edmonds.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mukilteo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Celebrate Recovery (Feb '12) Mar 26 Chrismara 7
News Man pleads guilty in deadly shooting (Jun '09) Mar 14 Jojo69 4
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Lynnwood Mar '17 ERIN PODROSKEY 42
Lk Serene Homes Flooding Feb '17 Debbie Bly-Olsen 1
News Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08) Jan '17 Anonymous 13
2008 Assault/Anthony Wayne Collins Jan '17 Anonymous 2
News Police: Lynnwood officer fatally shoots man dur... Dec '16 whoknew 1
See all Mukilteo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mukilteo Forum Now

Mukilteo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mukilteo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Mukilteo, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,619 • Total comments across all topics: 279,986,470

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC