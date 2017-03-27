Spotlight on EdCC: Free Books Campaign for local students

Edmonds Community College offers an opportunity for area students to receive scholarships through the Free Books Campaign . Danielle Carnes, M.S., Executive Director of Strategic Enrollment Management at Edmonds Community College provided information on the program that provides free books to local high school students who sign up for college: As an enrollment incentive and relationship builder with our local high schools, we offer free books, worth up to $500, to graduating Mukilteo and Edmonds School District seniors with a 2.5 GPA, who register for a full 15 credit course load at EdCC for fall 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at My Edmonds.