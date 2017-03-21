Monday night fire displaces family of seven from Meadowdale-area home
The fire was reported around 9:45 p.m. in a two-story house in the 16000 block of 51st Place in unincorporated Edmonds. Three adults and four children were home when the fire broke out.
Start the conversation, or Read more at My Edmonds.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mukilteo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man pleads guilty in deadly shooting (Jun '09)
|Mar 14
|Jojo69
|4
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Lynnwood
|Mar 1
|ERIN PODROSKEY
|42
|Lk Serene Homes Flooding
|Feb '17
|Debbie Bly-Olsen
|1
|Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|13
|2008 Assault/Anthony Wayne Collins
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|2
|Police: Lynnwood officer fatally shoots man dur...
|Dec '16
|whoknew
|1
|celebrate recovery (Jan '12)
|Dec '16
|NLPACE
|37
Find what you want!
Search Mukilteo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC