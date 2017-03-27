Electroimpact to pay $485K for Muslim discrimination
A prominent aerospace supplier whose president voiced hatred of Muslims has entered into a consent decree with the state Attorney General's Office that requires the company to pay $485,000 and removes its leader from direct hiring. The Seattle Times reports the court-monitored decree will be in place at Electroimpact for 42 months.
