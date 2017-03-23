Cascade Symphony offering scholarships to high school seniors
Cascade Symphony Orchestra will award scholarships of $2,000 to $3,000 to qualified high school seniors from the Edmonds, Mukilteo, Northshore and Shoreline school districts. Applicants must audition on an orchestral instrument and continue their musical studies in college, but they need not major in music.
