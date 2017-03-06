Bill To Improve Students' Mental Health Moves On In Washington Legislature
Last year, gun violence shook communities in Marysville and on Whidbey Island, Washington. Some lawmakers in Olympia said it was the result of inadequate mental health resources.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KUOW-FM Seattle.
