Stephanie Wright to Lead Community Tr...

Stephanie Wright to Lead Community Transit Board

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Mass Transit

Snohomish County Council member Stephanie Wright was selected as the new chair of the Community Transit Board of Directors, replacing Marysville Mayor Jon Nehring, who will remain on the board. Stanwood Mayor Leonard Kelley was named vice chair and Mukilteo Mayor Jennifer Gregerson was named secretary by their peers on the transit board.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mukilteo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Lynnwood Feb 2 Thisbean87 40
News Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08) Jan 12 Anonymous 13
2008 Assault/Anthony Wayne Collins Jan 12 Anonymous 2
News Police: Lynnwood officer fatally shoots man dur... Dec '16 whoknew 1
celebrate recovery (Jan '12) Dec '16 NLPACE 37
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Washington... (Oct '10) Jan '16 judi byrne 6
News Take a tour of some of the best winter warmers ... (Dec '15) Dec '15 JOSEPH RIMES 2
See all Mukilteo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mukilteo Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Snohomish County was issued at February 06 at 4:18AM PST

Mukilteo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mukilteo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

Mukilteo, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,493 • Total comments across all topics: 278,602,934

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC