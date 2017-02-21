PCC tests curbside pickup of online orders in Bothell
The new PCC store in Bothell, which also serves as a testing ground for new ideas at the co-op, will offer curbside pickup of online orders. PCC, in a partnership with Instacart, is testing curbside pickup at the co-op's Bothell location with a "Click & Collect" service.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mukilteo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lk Serene Homes Flooding
|Feb 10
|Debbie Bly-Olsen
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Lynnwood
|Feb 2
|Thisbean87
|40
|Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|13
|2008 Assault/Anthony Wayne Collins
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|2
|Police: Lynnwood officer fatally shoots man dur...
|Dec '16
|whoknew
|1
|celebrate recovery (Jan '12)
|Dec '16
|NLPACE
|37
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Washington... (Oct '10)
|Jan '16
|judi byrne
|6
Find what you want!
Search Mukilteo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC