Meeting on Mukilteo ferry terminal replacement plan this Wednesday
State Department of Transportation officials will be on hand to provide construction updates, and give updated design plans. The plan is to move the ferry terminal point a few hundred yards eastward to give a broader entry and a better vehicle staging situation.
