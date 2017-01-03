WA: Tides Flood Rail Lines Near Edmonds, Delaying Sounder Commuters
Jan. 11--It's a transportation mess that's classically Puget Sound -- high tides flooded rail lines on Tuesday afternoon, delaying the north line Sounder commuter trains. Tides peaked at 12 feet around noon, tide tables show.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mukilteo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Lynnwood
|Mon
|Brittany D
|30
|Police: Lynnwood officer fatally shoots man dur...
|Dec 18
|whoknew
|1
|celebrate recovery (Jan '12)
|Dec 17
|NLPACE
|37
|Momma Lynn Records (MLR) Announces John Kingsle...
|Nov '16
|Momma Lynn
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Washington... (Oct '10)
|Jan '16
|judi byrne
|6
|Take a tour of some of the best winter warmers ... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|JOSEPH RIMES
|2
|Neighbors band together to fight construction o... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Elise In Texas
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mukilteo Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC