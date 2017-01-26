Tsunami coming? Just hop in your oran...

Tsunami coming? Just hop in your orange survival capsule

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 24 Read more: The Olympian

A Mukilteo-based manufacturer of tsunami survival capsules has made its first domestic sale to an Ocean Park, Wash. woman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mukilteo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Lynnwood Jan 22 Lauren D 36
News Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08) Jan 12 Anonymous 13
2008 Assault/Anthony Wayne Collins Jan 12 Anonymous 2
News Police: Lynnwood officer fatally shoots man dur... Dec '16 whoknew 1
celebrate recovery (Jan '12) Dec '16 NLPACE 37
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Washington... (Oct '10) Jan '16 judi byrne 6
News Take a tour of some of the best winter warmers ... (Dec '15) Dec '15 JOSEPH RIMES 2
See all Mukilteo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mukilteo Forum Now

Mukilteo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mukilteo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Health Care
 

Mukilteo, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,861 • Total comments across all topics: 278,314,770

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC