Happy to hit the books, dozens of imm...

Happy to hit the books, dozens of immigrant parents find a new voice as school leaders

Next Story Prev Story
5 min ago Read more: Seattle Times

The pervasive storyline about low-income or immigrant parents is that, working multiple jobs, they don't have time to get involved with their children's schooling. But every Saturday morning and again on Tuesday nights, two dozen moms - and a couple of dads - are earnestly bucking that stereotype by diving into lessons on school and state governance through Washington's Parent Leadership Training Institute.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mukilteo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Lynnwood 8 hr Gracia castillo 33
News Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08) Jan 12 Anonymous 13
2008 Assault/Anthony Wayne Collins Jan 12 Anonymous 2
News Police: Lynnwood officer fatally shoots man dur... Dec '16 whoknew 1
celebrate recovery (Jan '12) Dec '16 NLPACE 37
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Washington... (Oct '10) Jan '16 judi byrne 6
News Take a tour of some of the best winter warmers ... (Dec '15) Dec '15 JOSEPH RIMES 2
See all Mukilteo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mukilteo Forum Now

Mukilteo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mukilteo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Mukilteo, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,374 • Total comments across all topics: 278,081,353

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC