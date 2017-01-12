Allen Ivanov sentenced to life in pri...

Allen Ivanov sentenced to life in prison for murdering his ex-girlfriend and two others

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daily Mail

PICTURED: Six children from same family who died in house fire - and the heroic girl, 8, who pulled her mother and younger brothers to safety - as helpless firefighters could do nothing but watch Tennessee high school senior, 18, raises $10,000 on GoFundMe page she set up to pay for college after her parents 'cut her off because she has black boyfriend' Marijuana DOES cause schizophrenia and triggers heart attacks, experts say in landmark study that slams most of the drug's medical benefits as 'unproven' Obama ends 'wet foot, dry foot' Cuba policy: Cuban refugees who arrive in US without visas will no longer be granted residency Blowing hot and cold: East Coast basks in record-breaking warm temperatures while West Coast battles freezing blizzards and torrential rain Robin 'punched' our six-year-old son: Thicke's ex claims child is 'scared' of his 'violent' father in bitter custody row - ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mukilteo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08) 11 hr SmittenMitten 13
2008 Assault/Anthony Wayne Collins 11 hr SmittenMitten 2
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Lynnwood Jan 9 Brittany D 30
News Police: Lynnwood officer fatally shoots man dur... Dec 18 whoknew 1
celebrate recovery (Jan '12) Dec 17 NLPACE 37
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Washington... (Oct '10) Jan '16 judi byrne 6
News Take a tour of some of the best winter warmers ... (Dec '15) Dec '15 JOSEPH RIMES 2
See all Mukilteo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mukilteo Forum Now

Mukilteo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mukilteo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
 

Mukilteo, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,406 • Total comments across all topics: 277,859,707

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC