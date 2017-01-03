AG unveils assault-weapons ban for Washington a " and a backup plan
Attorney General Bob Ferguson proposed legislation on Monday that would ban the sale of assault-style weapons and high-capacity magazines in Washington. Recognizing the political difficulty of such a bill, Ferguson, who announced in September that he would seek an assault-weapons ban, also released an alternative on Monday: a bill that would keep assault-style weapons legal, but would make them more difficult to buy, by raising the minimum age to legally own such a firearm and requiring them to be licensed, similar to a concealed-weapons license.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.
Add your comments below
Mukilteo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Lynnwood
|22 hr
|Brittany D
|30
|Police: Lynnwood officer fatally shoots man dur...
|Dec 18
|whoknew
|1
|celebrate recovery (Jan '12)
|Dec 17
|NLPACE
|37
|Momma Lynn Records (MLR) Announces John Kingsle...
|Nov '16
|Momma Lynn
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Washington... (Oct '10)
|Jan '16
|judi byrne
|6
|Take a tour of some of the best winter warmers ... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|JOSEPH RIMES
|2
|Neighbors band together to fight construction o... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Elise In Texas
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mukilteo Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC