Sullivan exploring Everett mayor bid

Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Mukilteo Tribune

County Councilman Brian Sullivan last week launched an exploratory effort to make a bid to be Everett's mayor. Mayor Ray Stephanson has been mayor since 2003, and is Everett's longest-serving mayor.

