Man who killed 3 at party near Seattl...

Man who killed 3 at party near Seattle pleads guilty

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 19 Read more: Bellingham Herald

A young man who shot and killed three people at a house party in July near Seattle pleaded guilty Monday, one day before a prosecutor was to announce his decision on whether to seek the death penalty. Investigators said Allen Ivanov attacked the July 30 gathering in the small city of Mukilteo because he was upset that his former girlfriend seemed to be moving on after their breakup.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mukilteo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Lynnwood Sat Melinda 29
News Police: Lynnwood officer fatally shoots man dur... Dec 18 whoknew 1
celebrate recovery (Jan '12) Dec 17 NLPACE 37
News Momma Lynn Records (MLR) Announces John Kingsle... Nov '16 Momma Lynn 1
Review: Sound Air Solutions (Jan '11) Nov '16 Suzie 45
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Washington... (Oct '10) Jan '16 judi byrne 6
News Take a tour of some of the best winter warmers ... (Dec '15) Dec '15 JOSEPH RIMES 2
See all Mukilteo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mukilteo Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Snohomish County was issued at December 27 at 11:31AM PST

Mukilteo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mukilteo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Gabrielle Giffords
  4. Earthquake
  5. Iran
 

Mukilteo, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,640 • Total comments across all topics: 277,379,217

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC