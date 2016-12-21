Lawyers: Mukilteo shooting suspect too immature for death penalty
Attorneys representing the man accused of fatally shooting three former classmates at a Mukilteo house party say evidence suggests he has been living with untreated neurological problems and potential mental illness. The Herald reports the attorneys say more study is needed before prosecutors decide whether to seek Allen Ivanov's execution.
