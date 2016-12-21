Lawyers: Mukilteo shooting suspect to...

Lawyers: Mukilteo shooting suspect too immature for death penalty

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 2 Read more: Seattle Times

Attorneys representing the man accused of fatally shooting three former classmates at a Mukilteo house party say evidence suggests he has been living with untreated neurological problems and potential mental illness. The Herald reports the attorneys say more study is needed before prosecutors decide whether to seek Allen Ivanov's execution.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mukilteo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Lynnwood 10 hr Tamwallis 28
News Police: Lynnwood officer fatally shoots man dur... Dec 18 whoknew 1
celebrate recovery (Jan '12) Dec 17 NLPACE 37
News Momma Lynn Records (MLR) Announces John Kingsle... Nov '16 Momma Lynn 1
Review: Sound Air Solutions (Jan '11) Nov '16 Suzie 45
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Washington... (Oct '10) Jan '16 judi byrne 6
News Take a tour of some of the best winter warmers ... (Dec '15) Dec '15 JOSEPH RIMES 2
See all Mukilteo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mukilteo Forum Now

Mukilteo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mukilteo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Mukilteo, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,335 • Total comments across all topics: 277,302,037

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC