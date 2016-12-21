Lawyers: Mukilteo shooting suspect too immature for death penalty

Mukilteo shooting suspect Allen Ivanov makes his first appearance at Snohomish County Court by video feed, Monday, August 1, 2016. Ivanov, 19, is being investigated on two counts of first-degree murder and one count of domestic violence aggravated first-degree murder after four teens were shot and three died -- including his ex-girlfriend -- at a house party in Mukilteo on Saturday, July 30, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.