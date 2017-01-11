A lucky bamboo plant is the gift that...

A lucky bamboo plant is the gift that keeps on giving good fortune

Tuesday Dec 27

A lucky bamboo plant makes a nice New Year's gift. According to Chinese folklore, the plant brings at least a year of good luck and prosperity - as long as it doesn't die.

