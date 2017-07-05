Two-alarm fire destroys MV townhouse ...

Two-alarm fire destroys MV townhouse this morning

A two-alarm fire gutted a Jackson Park townhouse on Wednesday morning. Photo provided courtesy of Mountain View Fire Department An electric coffee-roaster may have sparked a two-alarm structure fire in Mountain View on Wednesday morning that ended up gutting a Jackson Park townhouse.

