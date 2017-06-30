Toilet to tap? Some in drought-prone ...

Toilet to tap? Some in drought-prone California say ita s time

As drought and water shortages become California's new normal, more and more of the water that washes down drains and flushes down toilets is being cleaned and recycled for outdoor irrigation. But some public officials, taking cues from countries where water scarcity is a fact of life, want to take it further and make treated wastewater available for much more - even drinking.

