Toilet to tap? Some in drought-prone California say ita s time
As drought and water shortages become California's new normal, more and more of the water that washes down drains and flushes down toilets is being cleaned and recycled for outdoor irrigation. But some public officials, taking cues from countries where water scarcity is a fact of life, want to take it further and make treated wastewater available for much more - even drinking.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Herald.
Add your comments below
Mountain View Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Comcast is Worse Than You Think
|Wed
|ggg
|15
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Jul 2
|Kitty
|302
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Jun 29
|Billy Goat
|119
|Bing is a Terrible Search Engine
|Jun 29
|Stiffed
|7
|China Is About to Bury Elon Musk in Batteries
|Jun 28
|Chek99
|1
|what silicon valley should do
|Jun 24
|ERA-17
|1
|Tesla's real capacity problem? Too many employees
|Jun 23
|MsAngelo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Mountain View Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC