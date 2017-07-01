These pizza-making robots can have a ...

These pizza-making robots can have a hot pie at your door in 4 minutes

A great pizza dough flipper probably can't turn out one perfectly shaped pizza dough every nine seconds, but one California company's robotic pizza dough press can make a great pie at that whiplash-inducing rate. Silicon Valley start-up Zume Pizza has nearly fully automated the process of making fresh, made-to-order pizza - and it's streamlined the delivery process, too.

