Survey to ask residents if Atherton should create its own fire district

Peter Carpenter, an Atherton resident and the president of the Menlo Park Fire Protection District, said that he has, as a private citizen, formed a political action committee to survey local residents about their opinion of local fire services. While it is still nearly two months before the consultants Atherton has hired to do a fiscal review of the Menlo Park Fire Protection District release their report, fire board President Peter Carpenter has taken a preemptive strike against what the report could conclude.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Almanac.