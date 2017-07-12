Supervisor Simitian to hold 'sidewalk office hours'
Santa Clara County Supervisor Joe Simitian will host a series of "sidewalk office hours" at farmers markets throughout District 5 this weekend. Community members can stop by their local farmers' markets this weekend to talk about issues of interest and concern with Santa Clara County Supervisor Joe Simitian.
Read more at Mountain View Voice.
