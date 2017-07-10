Spacecraft Clean Rooms Have Some Dirty Little Secrets
As multiple nations lob spacecraft to Mars, there's always the concern that Red Planet-bound vehicles might provide a free ride to organic material and microbes. That material could pollute a place that is otherwise thought to be biologically immaculate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SPACE.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mountain View Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|XTNLamMar
|39 min
|Dildonica
|2
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|20 hr
|Take 2
|309
|El Camino Hospital board restructures by adding...
|Mon
|Dr Notcare
|9
|Comcast is Worse Than You Think
|Jul 5
|ggg
|15
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Jun 29
|Billy Goat
|119
|Bing is a Terrible Search Engine
|Jun 29
|Stiffed
|7
|China Is About to Bury Elon Musk in Batteries
|Jun 28
|Chek99
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mountain View Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC