Plane overruns runway at Willits Airport, pilot walks away with minor injuries

The Willits Municipal Airport in Brooktrails was closed for approximately two hours Tuesday afternoon after a plane over-ran the southbound runway and landed in bushes approximately 40 or 50 feet below, manager Dan Ramsey reported. According to Ramsey, the Cessna 210 was initially spotted by pilot Mike Madsen who was above the airport and saw the plane overrun the end of the runnway.

