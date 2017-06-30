McClure resigns from 500 Startups; Di...

McClure resigns from 500 Startups; Disney toning down Pirates

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: SFGate

This undated photo shows the scene where a bound and tearful woman is on the auction block for pirates to buy as a wife in Disneyland's Pirates of the Caribbean attraction in Anaheim, Calif. A banner that now says "Auction, take a wench for a bride" will be changed to "Auction, Surrender yer loot," and the woman on the auction block will herself become a pirate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mountain View Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Comcast is Worse Than You Think 9 hr ggg 15
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Jul 2 Kitty 302
Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14) Jun 29 Billy Goat 119
Bing is a Terrible Search Engine Jun 29 Stiffed 7
News China Is About to Bury Elon Musk in Batteries Jun 28 Chek99 1
what silicon valley should do Jun 24 ERA-17 1
News Tesla's real capacity problem? Too many employees Jun 23 MsAngelo 2
See all Mountain View Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mountain View Forum Now

Mountain View Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mountain View Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Mountain View, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,581 • Total comments across all topics: 282,263,193

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC