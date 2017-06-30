Brad Paisley and Lady Antebellum perf...

Brad Paisley and Lady Antebellum perform on a Macya s 4th of July Fireworks Spectaculara

19 hrs ago Read more: KZKX-FM Lincoln

Brad Paisley and Lady Antebellum lit up Tuesday night's Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular , broadcast on NBC. Brad, in the midst of his Weekend Warrior World Tour, performed a couple of songs off his Love and War album, live from Mountain View, California's Shoreline Amphitheatre.

