Wind a " ita s not a breezy way to power a Bay Area home
Several companies offer small turbines, including a new Mountain View startup, and wind power is sweeping to record levels across the country. But there's a reason small turbines are absent from Bay Area homes and businesses - in suburban environments, they don't produce much power.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
Mountain View Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sunnyvale Residents Up in Arms Over Plan to Rem...
|3 hr
|BigT
|1
|In Trump's wake: Locals take leadership role in...
|13 hr
|Banger
|5
|Comcast is Worse Than You Think
|13 hr
|Banger
|5
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|13 hr
|Banger
|282
|City's crime rate dips down in 2016
|Jun 12
|Vito
|5
|Too Many Deletions
|Jun 6
|Mike K
|5
|HELP! Stop Unjust Persecutions of TAXPAYERS ove...
|Jun 5
|un agenda 21
|11
Find what you want!
Search Mountain View Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC