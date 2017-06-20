What's a fair rent increase in Mountain View?
It was a painful slog for Mountain View's Rental Housing Committee on Monday night as they waded into the delicate issues of pricing and profit under citywide rent control. At the June 19 meeting, the five-member committee worked to figure out how landlords of rent-controlled apartments would be guaranteed a "fair rate of return," as specified in the language of the rent control measure.
