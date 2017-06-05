Waymo goes (very) big with self-driving truck
Mountain View, California - Alphabet-owned Waymo is putting its autonomous driving expertise to work in trucking, in a new track for the unit formerly known as Google Car. Tests with an 18-wheeler taking place now at a private track in California are to be followed up by trying out rigs, with drivers ready to take the wheels, on roads in Arizona later in 2017.
