VeloCloud Achieve 2017: Largest SD-WAN-Focused Gathering

VeloCloud Achieve 2017 Attracts Industry's Largest SD-WAN Focused Gathering of Global Channel Partners -- More than 200 VeloCloud Global Channel Partners Attending Event for Sales and Technical Training to Support Worldwide Growing Demand for Cloud-Delivered SD-WAN MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 12, 2017 -- VeloClouda Networks, Inc., the Cloud-Delivered SD-WAN company, today announced that more than 200 VeloCloud channel partners from across the globe will attend VeloCloud Achieve 2017, the industry's largest channel event focused solely on advancing the business of SD-WAN.

