Uber CEO Travis Kalanick resigns

Uber CEO Travis Kalanick resigns

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: SiliconValley.com

CEO of Uber Travis Kalanick talks to the media during red carpet event at the 2016 Breakthrough Prize awards ceremony at NASA Ames Research Center, in Moffett Field Mountain View, Calif., on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2015. One week after taking a leave of absence from the $70 billion company he founded, ride-sharing firm Uber's CEO Travis Kalanick has resigned, according to news reports.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SiliconValley.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mountain View Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Tue Cause and Effect 289
Comcast is Worse Than You Think Tue Andora 9
Bing is a Terrible Search Engine Tue Andora 4
News From Daylight Savings Time to single-payer heal... Jun 19 Cain 1
News Tesla's real capacity problem? Too many employees Jun 17 Solarman 1
Too Many Deletions Jun 16 What The 6
News Sunnyvale Residents Up in Arms Over Plan to Rem... Jun 16 BigT 1
See all Mountain View Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mountain View Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for Santa Clara County was issued at June 21 at 8:55PM PDT

Mountain View Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mountain View Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Cuba
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Mountain View, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,365 • Total comments across all topics: 281,929,569

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC