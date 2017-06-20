Uber CEO Travis Kalanick resigns
CEO of Uber Travis Kalanick talks to the media during red carpet event at the 2016 Breakthrough Prize awards ceremony at NASA Ames Research Center, in Moffett Field Mountain View, Calif., on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2015. One week after taking a leave of absence from the $70 billion company he founded, ride-sharing firm Uber's CEO Travis Kalanick has resigned, according to news reports.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SiliconValley.com.
Add your comments below
Mountain View Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Tue
|Cause and Effect
|289
|Comcast is Worse Than You Think
|Tue
|Andora
|9
|Bing is a Terrible Search Engine
|Tue
|Andora
|4
|From Daylight Savings Time to single-payer heal...
|Jun 19
|Cain
|1
|Tesla's real capacity problem? Too many employees
|Jun 17
|Solarman
|1
|Too Many Deletions
|Jun 16
|What The
|6
|Sunnyvale Residents Up in Arms Over Plan to Rem...
|Jun 16
|BigT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mountain View Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC